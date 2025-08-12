AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,730,000 after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,692,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,464,000 after purchasing an additional 952,010 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

