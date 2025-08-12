Tlwm Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tlwm reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

