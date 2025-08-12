CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

