Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after buying an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after buying an additional 1,910,471 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,055,000 after buying an additional 1,649,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,541,000 after buying an additional 1,317,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $269,658,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $289.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.82. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $274.25 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.