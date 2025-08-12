Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

