Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $470.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.