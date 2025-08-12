The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.