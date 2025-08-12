Rossmore Private Capital Sells 290 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

