Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

