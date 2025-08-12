Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,634 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

