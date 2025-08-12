Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 55,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,096.90. The company has a market capitalization of $517.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $627.07 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

