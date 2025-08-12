Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

