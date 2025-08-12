AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.83 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after buying an additional 1,830,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,592,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $197,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

