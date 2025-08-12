Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after acquiring an additional 422,755 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,781 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

