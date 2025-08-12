Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,202 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $117,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

