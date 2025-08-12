Rathbones Group PLC Has $72.38 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $72,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $353.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.10.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,807 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,630 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.33 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

