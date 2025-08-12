AGF Management Ltd. Buys 2,746 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,950,000 after acquiring an additional 712,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

WELL opened at $167.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

