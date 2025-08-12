First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

