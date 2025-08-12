Ariadne Wealth Management LP Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $445.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

