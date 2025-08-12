LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,128 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

