Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

