Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Position Raised by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 1.7% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vertiv by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

