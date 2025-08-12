Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 643 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $440,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,904,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

