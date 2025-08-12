LKQ Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of LKQ opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

