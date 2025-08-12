Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Up 2.1%

Nebius Group stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Arete started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

