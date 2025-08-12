Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.28 and its 200 day moving average is $268.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

