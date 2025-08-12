LGT Group Foundation Has $86.10 Million Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. CRH accounts for about 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CRH were worth $86,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.7%

CRH opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.