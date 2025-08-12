Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,833 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

