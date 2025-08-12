Rathbones Group PLC Sells 19,976 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 506,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after buying an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,567,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after buying an additional 287,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.4%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

