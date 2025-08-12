Core Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

