Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 30,093 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,093 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,574,763 shares of company stock valued at $687,094,691 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

