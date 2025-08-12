Enhancing Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 722 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

Chubb stock opened at $271.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average is $282.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

