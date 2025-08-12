McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $304.39 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

