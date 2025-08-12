Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 327,004 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,004 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

