Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Holdings Boosted by Tlwm

Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tlwm owned about 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,315,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,027,000 after purchasing an additional 699,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,793,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,703,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272,387 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $19.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
