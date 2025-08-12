Tlwm Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Tlwm lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

