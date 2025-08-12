Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,342 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 207,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,119,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

