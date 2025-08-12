Sherwood Financial Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sherwood Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 6.3% of Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

