Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 43.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

