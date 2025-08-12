Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $572.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.00 and a 200-day moving average of $512.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $576.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.