AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,750 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $428.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.