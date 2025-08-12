C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,385 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

