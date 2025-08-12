Maia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,735 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

