Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,195 Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5%

BAMD opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Brookstone Dividend Stock ETF (BAMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing US stocks or ETFs based on external and internal research. It selects both mid- to large-cap securities. BAMD was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

