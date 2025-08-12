Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 4,997 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

