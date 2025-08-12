Callan Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

