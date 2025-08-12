Callan Family Office LLC Sells 5,105 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,044,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

