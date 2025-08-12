Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6%

LLY opened at $635.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $771.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.65.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.