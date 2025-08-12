Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in eBay by 2,536.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

