Trajan Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 313,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

